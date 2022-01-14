Houston

‘Speak Up': Houston Girl, 16, Fatally Shot as She Walked Dog

By Juan A. Lozano

Like she did most days, 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez walked her family’s dog Peanut in her southwest Houston neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Since it was already dark, her mother, Anna Machado, told her to only stay out 20 minutes and then return home. But Diamond never came back as she was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday a couple of blocks away on the side of a street near a grassy field where all the neighborhood children play. Her family found her body by the greenspace after Peanut ran home without Diamond. Machado tried to revive her daughter by performing CPR, but it was too late.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“I tried and I tried and I tried. When I (saw) there was nothing else I could do, I started telling her how much I love her and that I’m always here,” Machado said.

Houston police on Thursday continued looking for who shot Diamond multiple times. Police say that witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and then the sound of tires squealing as a possibly dark vehicle fled the scene. Investigators have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

DallasNews.com 2 hours ago

Texas Attorney General Must Turn Over Records Related to Jan. 6 Trump Rally or Face Lawsuit, DA Says

crime ring 22 hours ago

29 Charged in 6-State Shoplifting Ring That Hit Pharmacies

“He just wants to be strong. He doesn’t want to cry,” she said.

Diamond’s family remained hopeful that police would find her killer.

“If someone knows, come out and speak up. Who would want someone to be out there like that, that dangerous?” she said. “I’m not getting my daughter back. But at least you know he’ll pay.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonFatal Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us