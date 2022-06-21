On June 25, the SPCA of Texas is hosting a job fair, open to the public, at its Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic at Village Fair. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants do not need an appointment but should bring a resume and be prepared for a same-day interview.

In the event that too many applicants show to participate in the same-day interviews, interviews will be scheduled for later times.

The SPCA of Texas offers a wide range of employment benefits:

Comprehensive health insurance plan following 60 days of employment (for example dental, vision, and life)

Paid-time off for employees after six months of employment

Discounts of veterinary care for the pets of employees

A discounted pet food program for employee pets

A free pet adoption for employees following six months of employment

Paid short-term and long-term disability and

A welcoming, tight-knit group of fellow animal-loving colleagues

The SPCA of Texas would like to note that it operates in accordance with all applicable Equal Opportunity laws, directives and regulations of federal, state and local governing bodies or agencies.

To find more information on open positions at the SPCA of Texas, please visit this website.