Humanity's greatest adventure ever may launch from the Lone Star State. At the southernmost tip of Texas, where the border with Mexico meets the gulf, SpaceX is building and testing gleaming starships.

"It's like a movie man. We're literally living in a movie. This is our first steps of reaching out," said Austin Barnard, a Brownsville resident. "This is … going to be the gateway to Mars."

But at what cost? What was once a sleepy corner of South Texas is now a large industrial site, punctuated by giant rockets and teeming with hundreds of workers.

And it's only going to get larger, which brings concern from some environmental advocates.

"This is a bad place to do what they want to do," said Jim Chapman, with Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

The launch site towers over a national wildlife refuge, the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area, and within sight of popular South Padre Island.

"I am worried," said Molly Smith with Save RGV, a nonprofit on a mission to promote educational and environmental awareness in the Rio Grande Valley.

There are others in the RGV community who said they are grateful for the opportunity Space X brings, saying it's a blessing they didn't expect after struggling for so long.

"I think opportunities like these don't come often," said Josh Mejia, with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corp.

There is hope that the economy is ready for blastoff.

"Everything will change. Everything will change," said Diane Milliken Garza, an art gallery owner.

