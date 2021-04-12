Southwest Lands at Houston's Bush Airport After 16-Year Absence

Southwest Airlines is expanding its footprint in Houston Monday with its return to George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The Dallas-based carrier announced last year it would relaunch its service at the larger of Houston's two commercial airports after a 16-year absence.

The move to Bush Airport, also known as IAH, adds onto Southwest's already large presence in the nation's fourth-largest city and Hobby Airport.

Southwest will offer 15 daily departures from IAH Terminal A, a news release said. Destinations include Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway, Denver, Nashville and New Orleans.

While Houston airport officials say the expansion widens the airlines’ footprint in the city and brings another option to travelers across Southeast Texas, the expansion to IAH adds another level of competition to Chicago-based United, which calls Houston a major hub.

Southwest first served Houston through IAH as part of its original Texas network in the early 1970s and again between 1980 and 2005, after Southwest opened gates at Hobby Airport.