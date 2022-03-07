Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines commits to $250 million expansion at Houston Hobby Airport

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is paying $230 million upfront for the expansion at Houston Hobby Airport

By Kyle Arnold, Dallas Morning News

southwest airplanes
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is pushing for a $250 million expansion at Houston Hobby Airport, a move that could further boost the Texas airport’s stature with the Dallas-based carrier.

Houston’s City Council approved a $20 million payment for design and preliminary work on the seven-gate expansion at Houston’s smaller airport, and Southwest plans to pay for the rest of the $230 million in advance. Southwest wants six of those gates for domestic flights, and the other gate would be used by various airlines for international departures.

“We’re working collaboratively with the Houston Airport System to design a seven-gate expansion to Hobby Airport’s west concourse,” said Southwest spokesman Dan Landson. “The action approved by the Houston City Council allows us to move forward with defining and designing the project.”

The project will likely take four to five years to complete.

To read more from our partners at the Dallas Morning News, click here.

This article tagged under:

Southwest AirlinesHoustonhouston hobby airport
