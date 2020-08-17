WEST TEXAS

Some Radioactive Savannah River Site Waste Headed to Texas

The U.S. Department of Energy is planning to send a few gallons of radioactive wastewater from a South Carolina nuclear reservation to Texas, where it will be treated and disposed

By Associated Press

1113-radioactive
NBC Bay Area

The U.S. Department of Energy is planning to send a few gallons of radioactive wastewater from a South Carolina nuclear reservation to Texas, where it will be treated and disposed.

The Aiken Standard reports the upcoming move will expedite the cleanup of nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site operated by the Department of Energy. The transfer follows an Energy Department decision to re-interpret the definition of "high-level radioactive waste."

Approximately eight gallons of the wastewater, the byproduct of normal operations at the Defense Waste Processing Facility, will be collected over two weeks and then shipped to a western Texas facility in several batches. The waste is currently stored in an underground tank at the Savannah River site.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

cedar park 14 hours ago

Texas Police: 3 Officers Shot by Gunman; 3 Held Inside Home

San Antonio 14 hours ago

5 People Wounded in Shooting at Flea Market in San Antonio

According to the Aiken Standard, government documents state the retrieval, movement, treatment and disposal of the waste poses minimal risks to human and environmental health.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WEST TEXASSouth Carolinanuclear wasteradioactive material
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us