El Paso

Snake Sculpture Urges Drivers to Pay Attention

Hundreds of construction barrels recently went up in El Paso, but not for the reason you may be thinking. TxDOT workers recently used the barrels to build a giant snake sculpture.

Hundreds of construction barrels recently went up in El Paso, but not for the reason you may be thinking.

TxDOT workers recently used the barrels to build a giant snake sculpture.

It's part of a new campaign to make sure drivers are paying attention to crews in work zones.

It's a very serious and deadly issue.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TxDOT said traffic deaths in Texas work zones spiked 33% last year and claimed the lives of 244 people.

The number of crashes in construction and maintenance zones also rose to more than 26,000.

One TxDOT worker said the job is rewarding but it comes with many challenges.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston Police Department 10 mins ago

Man Charged After Running Over Worker, Stabbing Another

transgender rights 13 mins ago

Trans Kids, Parents Fight Wave of Legislation in Red States

"Imagine your desk sitting on the side of the highway. We take every precaution, we notice people do travel too fast and they might not be observant of us out there on the roadway," said Bill Kirksey, a TxDOT work zone crew chief in the Waco district.

Kirksey urges all drivers, slow down, stay alert and off their phone, don't tailgate, and be on the lookout for road crews.

This article tagged under:

El PasoTxDOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us