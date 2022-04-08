Snake Sculpture Urges Drivers to Pay Attention

Hundreds of construction barrels recently went up in El Paso, but not for the reason you may be thinking.

TxDOT workers recently used the barrels to build a giant snake sculpture.

It's part of a new campaign to make sure drivers are paying attention to crews in work zones.

It's a very serious and deadly issue.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TxDOT said traffic deaths in Texas work zones spiked 33% last year and claimed the lives of 244 people.

The number of crashes in construction and maintenance zones also rose to more than 26,000.

One TxDOT worker said the job is rewarding but it comes with many challenges.

"Imagine your desk sitting on the side of the highway. We take every precaution, we notice people do travel too fast and they might not be observant of us out there on the roadway," said Bill Kirksey, a TxDOT work zone crew chief in the Waco district.

Kirksey urges all drivers, slow down, stay alert and off their phone, don't tailgate, and be on the lookout for road crews.