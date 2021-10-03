Winnie Texas

Small Plane Crash on a Texas Highway Caught on Video

A small plane crash near Houston Saturday was caught on camera.

The plane was used in the Rice Festival Parade earlier in the day, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

It crashed in Winnie shortly after on State Highway 124 Saturday morning.

The plane appeared to strike a street light, then a traffic light before crashing onto the road.

We're told the pilot opted to fly the plane back to the airport, instead of towing it there when he crashed into a traffic signal on the highway.

Credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office

Remarkably, the pilot is OK. The sheriff's office says he went to a doctor to get checked out as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

