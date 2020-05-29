Laredo

Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway; None Hurt

By Associated Press

A small airplane with three people aboard made an emergency landing Thursday on U.S. 59 near Laredo.

No injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the episode began when air traffic controllers in Houston contacted Laredo police to alert them that an emergency landing was needed.

KGNS-TV in Laredo reports that the single-engine plane then landed safely on U.S. 59 about 12 miles east of Laredo.

It wasn’t clear where the flight originated and what its destination was.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

