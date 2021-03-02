San Antonio

Singer Phil Collins' Alamo Artifacts Collection on Display

Artifacts collected by Phil Collins are on display at the Alamo after the legendary musician donated the items to the state of Texas

By The Associated Press

Artifacts collected by Phil Collins went on display Tuesday at the Alamo after the legendary musician donated the items to the state of Texas.

The "Phil Collins Collection Preview" includes a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo and the original battle orders that called for the attack on the Alamo.

The temporary exhibit is on display through April 25. Collins donated his collection of more than 200 artifacts to the Texas General Land Office in 2014.

"We are beyond excited to finally share some of the amazing artifacts Mr. Collins so generously donated," said Kristi Miller Nichols, the Alamo's director of archaeology, collections, and historical research at the Alamo. "The public has been very interested in seeing the Collins Collection. It has been an honor to care for and preserve these artifacts over the years."

During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day battle with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna.

