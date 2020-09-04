Shoplifting Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officer: Police

A San Antonio police officer and a security guard fatally shot an alleged shoplifting suspect Friday after he stabbed the officer in the face, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an H-E-B supermarket in San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus said the security guard suspected a Black man of shoplifting. The man was detained inside the store until a police officer arrived. The guard and officer escorted the man to the officer's patrol car.

"The suspect was standing in front of the police vehicle going through some things in his backpack. I'm not sure what that was about. He stepped to his right out of the view of the COBAN (police dashboard camera system), and a second later he came back, very aggressively and very quickly, and stabbed the officer in the face," McManus said.

"It was quite a vicious attack."

The knife used had a blade almost 5 inches long, according to McManus.

When the struggle continued, the officer and the guard fired multiple gunshots, killing the man.

The officer was passing in and out of consciousness en route to the hospital because of blood loss, McManus said. He was listed in serious condition at San Antonio Military Medical Center.