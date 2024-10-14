Oklahoma

Fatal shooting in Oklahoma City comes after fight at Halloween party

Multiple people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting

By Lauren Harper

One person is dead and 12 others are injured after a shooting Saturday at a Halloween party in Oklahoma City, police say.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at Patty's Event Center near Will Rodgers World Airport at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between two groups of people.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, 12 others suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries ranges from minor to critical.

Police said multiple people were arrested in connection to the shooting. The identities of the victims and those in custody have not been released at this time.

The cause of the initial argument is unknown, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

