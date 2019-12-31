Sheriff’s Deputy Gunned Down in East Texas Traffic Stop

A man is in custody facing a likely capital murder charge after a sheriff's deputy in East Texas was gunned down during an traffic stop early Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop near Carthage, southeast of Longview, at about 2 a.m. when the stopped driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe exited the vehicle and began shooting at the deputy.

Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said the deputy was able to return fire, though it's unclear if the gunman was hit in the exchange.

Minutes after the shooting, a resident who heard the gunfire found the injured deputy and called for help. The deputy was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

While the deputy's name has not yet been released, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement saying the deputy was a father to two young children and asked for prayers for the family.

"Early this morning another law enforcement officer on duty was gun downed [sic] in Panola County after a traffic stop. This young officer leaves a grieving family and two young children behind," Patrick said. "The violence against police must end."

The suspect, identified as Gregory Newsom, was apprehended hours later after a short chase in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is awaiting extradition.

Newsom, officials said, is expected to be charged with capital murder.

Patrick said the deputy was the 18th officer killed in the line of duty in Texas this year and the third this month.

"We’ve lost 41 officers in the line of duty in the last five years in Texas alone and hundreds nationwide," Patrick said. "Please pray for this family, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement everywhere. They stand between a civilized society and total lawlessness."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, too, released a statement which can be read below.