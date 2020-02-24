Houston

Sheriff: 7 Injured in Shooting at Houston Flea Market

Officials say seven people were injured after a shooting at a Houston flea market that was holding a dance

By Associated Press

Several people were injured this Sunday in a shooting north of Houston.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A sheriff in Southeast Texas says seven people were injured after a shooting at a Houston flea market that was holding a dance.

The Houston Chronicle reports the incident happened Sunday night at the Mercado Sabadomingo. A man was detained after the shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspect told authorities that the gun was in his pocket when it accidentally went off. But the sheriff adds the suspect's version of the incident didn't match the evidence.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 14 hours ago

7 Injured in Shooting at Houston Flea Market

Tyler 17 hours ago

Wyoming Patrol: Texas Man Dies After Jumping From Vehicle

Gonzalez says one man was struck by the bullet, which then ricocheted and injured six others, all adults. He says the man who was shot did not know the suspect. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us