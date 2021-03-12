Sen. Cornyn Reintroduces Child Sex Abuse Prevention Bill Named After Texan Jenna Quinn

After passage was thwarted last year, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire re-introduced the Jenna Quinn Law on Thursday, a bill designed to curb child sex abuse.

The Jenna Quinn Law would allow current grant funds from the Department of Justice to educate and train students, teachers, caregivers and other adults who work with children to recognize, report and prevent child sex abuse. It is named after Jenna Quinn, who was abused by her father's best friend beginning when she was 13.

The bill passed the Senate with unanimous consent last September, but ultimately failed in the House Education and Labor Committee. Its chairman, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., had wanted to include the law in his strengthened reauthorization of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act. That bill did not pass the Senate before the end of the 116th Congress.

