Secretary of Homeland Security to Visit Brownsville

By NBC 5 Staff and wire reports

Alejandro Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will visit South Texas Thursday.

During his visit to Brownsville, Mayorkas will receive operational updates, engage with the DHS front-line workforce, and meet local officials and community leaders.

Mayorkas also plans to host a press briefing to discuss the situation at the border.

Recently, Mayorkas and national security adviser Jake Sullivan lead the delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. Officials also discussed other economic and security issues as well as COVID-19 response.

