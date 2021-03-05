Bowie County

Second Murder Indictment in Pregnant Texas Mom's Slaying

A Texas woman facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim's womb now faces a second murder charge

By The Associated Press

handcuffs on bench
Shutterstock

A Texas woman who is facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim's womb now faces a second murder charge for the death of the child.

A Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted Taylor Parker, 28, for murder in the death of the child, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Parker was indicted in December for the death of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the taking of the her unborn daughter.

The infant was pronounced dead in October at an Idabel, Oklahoma, hospital where she and Parker were taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker's lap.

Parker previously pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.

