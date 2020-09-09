San Antonio

SeaWorld Entertainment Lays off 242 employees in San Antonio

The San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday that a total of 242 people will be let go from the company

Tourists visit SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.
Photo by Lie Ma/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ma Lie via Getty Images

Theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment is laying off nearly 250 employees at parks in San Antonio in the wake of declining attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 242 people will be let go from the company, the San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday. All full-time and salaried employees affected will receive up to four weeks of severance pay.

"While the Texas parks reopened at a reduced operating capacity and guest capacity in June, park attendance has been impacted by self-imposed limitations and consumer concerns regarding COVID-19 and other concerns," SeaWorld San Antonio President Byron Surrett said in a Sept. 4 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

interstate 75 7 hours ago

Officials: Texas Fugitive's Stolen Trailer Had Explosives Inside

Corpus Christi 7 hours ago

Repair to Well Off Texas Coast Taking Longer Than Expected

SeaWorld capped attendance at its San Antonio parks at 25% capacity.

In March, the theme park had furloughed the employees in after SeaWorld and adjoining water park Aquatica closed due to government-mandated shutdowns.

Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment has 12 parks in the country. It did not say how many employees it's laying off nationwide.

This article tagged under:

San AntonioSeaWorldSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us