Search For Missing Tyler Man in Grand Canyon National Park

Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing Tyler man whose abandoned vehicle was found at the South Rim.

Park officials said Monday that 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan last Thursday.

They said Lyon's vehicle was located Friday along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point and it's believed he was traveling alone.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon recently to notify the National Park Service's investigative branch.