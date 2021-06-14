Tyler

Search For Missing Tyler Man in Grand Canyon National Park

Charles Lyon, 49, of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan, Arizona last Thursday, officials say

High Dynamic Range picture of the sunset at Lipan Point at the south rim of the Grand Canyon on Jan. 9, 2021 in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona.
Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing Tyler man whose abandoned vehicle was found at the South Rim.

Park officials said Monday that 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan last Thursday.

They said Lyon's vehicle was located Friday along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point and it's believed he was traveling alone.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon recently to notify the National Park Service's investigative branch.

