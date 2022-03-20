South Padre Island

Sea Turtle Inc. Teaches About Environmental Conservation on South Padre Island

Getty Images

For decades Sea Turtle Inc. has been dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating stranded sea turtles on South Padre Island. But the organization is still aiming to grow its operations.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KVEO-TV in Rio Grande Valley, Sea Turtle Inc. has always had a passion for saving sea turtles and conserving the environment since its opening back in 1977.

However, Executive Director Wendy Knight said it’s not just her employees that help with this effort.

So far this year more than 400 emergency calls have been answered, and 43 sea turtles have been rehabilitated and released.

People who visit Sea Turtle Inc. believe education plays a key role in the rescue effort. The more people know how to protect sea turtles out in the wild, the fewer sea turtles that will come into harm’s way.

To read the full report from our Nexstar media partners at KVEO-TV in Rio Grande Valley, click here.

