Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is creating a response team to fight an invasive worm that may be headed back to Texas.

Experts warn the New World screwworm (NWS) poses a multi-billion-dollar threat to the state's cattle industry.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The joint response team will consist of the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to amplify preparedness, mitigate damage and protect commodities.

“Texas played a critical role in eradicating this pest from the United States in the 1960s and will do so again if the need arises,” Abbott said in his directive. “We stand ready to protect our land, livestock and wildlife.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Texas New World Screwworm Response Team will share important information with stakeholders and the public, coordinate the state’s preparation and response efforts, and promote effective stakeholder engagement.

“Texans can be assured that staff have been actively preparing and training for a possible New World screwworm response for over a year,” said Dr. Lewis R. “Bud” Dinges, TAHC executive director and state veterinarian.

According to TPWD executive director Dr. David Yoskowitz, the team will work directly with landowners, livestock producers, and the public, bringing resources and expertise to ensure an effective and efficient response.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement that he is pleased Abbott is activating the two state agencies under his direct oversight to respond to the threat. He noted that the pest risks the well-being of Texas livestock and wildlife and the economic backbone of rural communities.

"The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will continue to work in collaboration with this response team to relay necessary updates as the spread of the New World screwworm approaches Texas," Miller said. "TDA and I will continue to support both state and national partners in this vital effort and stand ready to deploy every resource necessary to safeguard our nation’s public health and food supply.”

In 2022, NWS broke through an established eradication border in Panama and began spreading north through Central America. It reached the southern states of Mexico in November 2024 and continued to spread north up to Oaxaca.

According to the TAHC and TPWD, the risk of NWS reemergence in Texas is still of strong concern due to the state's vast border with Mexico, extensive animal agriculture industry, and abundant wildlife.

TAHC has actively monitored the NWS spread in Central America and in March 2024, they began developing plans, coordinating response, and training staff to respond to the threat.

When NWS reached Mexico in November, the TAHC and TPWD began educating the public. They have continued to provide training and education for agency personnel, members of the public, veterinarians, and stakeholders.

While these combined efforts have kept Texas ahead of the response curve, a formalized joint effort will help ensure preparedness and coordination between key partners during this critical time.

These combined efforts have kept Texas ahead of the response curve, and the formalized response team will aid in preparation and coordination for the pest's potential arrival.