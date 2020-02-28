Houston

Schools, Businesses Closed After Water Main Break in Houston

Schools and businesses in Houston remain closed and a boil order is in effect for most of the city

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Schools and some businesses in Houston remained closed Friday and a boil order was in effect for most of the city a day after a water pipe ruptured and flooded a highway in the nation's fourth-largest city.

The 35-year-old water main burst Thursday as a contractor was trying to repair a leak in the line from a plant that supplies water to about half of the city, officials said.

Flash flooding from the break submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. No one was injured and the highway reopened early Friday.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Harlingen 7 hours ago

Instrument, Electrical, Icing Woes Plagued Plane in West Texas Crash

Houston 7 hours ago

Babysitter Accused of Shooting Nephew While Taking Selfie

All Harris County courts were closed Friday because of the water main break. Houston's school district said its schools would be closed Friday so that workers could make sure the facilities were functioning properly.

Some medical facilities were also affected, with the Harris Health System saying several of its facilities would be closed Friday because of concerns about the water.

City officials said that restaurants without water had to stop operating.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who said the break was an example of the need for infrastructure improvements, said late Thursday that the water pressure had stabilized.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houstonfloodingwater main break
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us