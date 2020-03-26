School Makes Antiviral Protection for Doors

West Texas A&M University has developed antiviral protection for door handles and door push bars.

Biological warfare technology born at West Texas A&M University to protect soldiers from anthrax has been readapted and deployed across campus to protect door handles from viruses and bacteria.

Doors across West Texas A&M University soon will receive Copper Clean stickers over handles and push bars.

The stickers, basically a highly engineered copper-alloy foil with an adhesive backing, are the newest product developed by Engineering Dean Emily Hunt and a group of ambitious graduate engineering students working to commercialize patents they have obtained for West Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M University System.

"The stickers are made with a copper-alloy that has been proven to kill 99.9 of harmful pathogens, like MSRA, Staph. auerus and E. coli within two hours," Hunt said.

They will be tested against other pathogens, including COVID-19 soon, according to the Texas A&M University system.