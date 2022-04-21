Save on Emergency Items for Sales Tax Holiday April 23 – 25

This weekend Texas shoppers will have another opportunity to save a little money while preparing for emergencies thanks to a tax-free holiday.
The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, April 23 through Monday, April 25, and allows shoppers to purchase emergency supplies tax-free.
According to the Texas Comptroller's website, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items shoppers can purchase regardless if the products are purchased online (excluding shipping costs), in-store, or by telephone.
Natural disasters, lockdowns, and power outages are just a number of reasons that can leave you stuck in the house.
Staying over-prepared is especially important because it can prevent yourself or others from getting hurt, and even keep you safe when first responders are unable to reach you.
WHAT SHOULD I INCLUDE IN MY KIT?
Not sure what to buy? According to the Red Cross, it's always good to have the following items in your emergency kit (even if they're not offered tax-free):
- Non-perishable and easy to prepare food
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Extra batteries
- Deluxe family first aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply)
- Matches
- Multi-purpose tool
- Emergency blanket
- Work gloves
WHAT ITEMS ARE INCLUDED IN THE SALE?
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt)
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets and axes
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
LESS THAN $300
- Hurricane shutters
- Emergency ladders
LESS THAN $3,000
- Portable generators
WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED?
- PPE (medical masks and face masks)
- Cleaning supplies
- Toilet paper
- Car, boat, and other motorized vehicle batteries
- Camping supplies
Emergency officials recommend storing your emergency items in a cool, dry place in order to extend the item's shelf-life and prevent them from being damaged or corroded.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
For more information on the upcoming holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller website.