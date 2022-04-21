Save on Emergency Items for Sales Tax Holiday April 23 – 25

This weekend Texas shoppers will have another opportunity to save a little money while preparing for emergencies thanks to a tax-free holiday.

The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, April 23 through Monday, April 25, and allows shoppers to purchase emergency supplies tax-free.

According to the Texas Comptroller's website, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items shoppers can purchase regardless if the products are purchased online (excluding shipping costs), in-store, or by telephone.

Natural disasters, lockdowns, and power outages are just a number of reasons that can leave you stuck in the house.

Staying over-prepared is especially important because it can prevent yourself or others from getting hurt, and even keep you safe when first responders are unable to reach you.

WHAT SHOULD I INCLUDE IN MY KIT?

Not sure what to buy? According to the Red Cross, it's always good to have the following items in your emergency kit (even if they're not offered tax-free):

Non-perishable and easy to prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries

Deluxe family first aid kit

Medications (7-day supply)

Matches

Multi-purpose tool

Emergency blanket

Work gloves

WHAT ITEMS ARE INCLUDED IN THE SALE?

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt)

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets and axes

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

LESS THAN $300

Hurricane shutters

Emergency ladders

LESS THAN $3,000

Portable generators

WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED?

PPE (medical masks and face masks)

Cleaning supplies

Toilet paper

Car, boat, and other motorized vehicle batteries

Camping supplies

Emergency officials recommend storing your emergency items in a cool, dry place in order to extend the item's shelf-life and prevent them from being damaged or corroded.

For more information on the upcoming holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller website.