Save on Appliances During Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday

If you're looking to update your appliances, now is the time. Texas' tax-free weekend for ENERGY STAR® appliances is back this Memorial Day weekend.

The 2022 tax-free ENERGY STAR Sale Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 28 and ends at midnight Monday, May 30.

The tax exemptions are good for large and small household appliances like refrigerators (sales price $2,000 or less), air conditioners ($6,000 or less) ceiling fans and energy-saving light bulbs.

Along with saving on sales tax, appliances that are ENERGY STAR rated decrease monthly utility bills by reducing water and energy use, according to Texas Comptroller's Office.