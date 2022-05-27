energy star

Save on Appliances During Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday

An Energy Star label is displayed on a brand new refrigerator at a Best Buy store March 26, 2010 in Marin City, California.
Getty Images

If you're looking to update your appliances, now is the time. Texas' tax-free weekend for ENERGY STAR® appliances is back this Memorial Day weekend.

The 2022 tax-free ENERGY STAR Sale Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 28 and ends at midnight Monday, May 30.

The tax exemptions are good for large and small household appliances like refrigerators (sales price $2,000 or less), air conditioners ($6,000 or less) ceiling fans and energy-saving light bulbs.

Complete List of ENERGY STAR Products
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Along with saving on sales tax, appliances that are ENERGY STAR rated decrease monthly utility bills by reducing water and energy use, according to Texas Comptroller's Office.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

energy starsales tax holiday
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us