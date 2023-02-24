Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Tops $50 Million

There was no winner for Wednesday's $48.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $50.25 million for Saturday night.

Saturday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $29.57 million. If someone wins Saturday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,096,800 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $22,473,200. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, March 6 drawing could roll to more than $51 million.

Wednesday's annuitized jackpot was the third-largest in North America and fourth-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas was only eclipsed by Wednesday's $143 million Powerball jackpot, which rolled to $161 million for Saturday, and Friday's upcoming $167 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“As we flip the calendar to a new month, we’re hoping March brings some luck to Texas Lottery players who have their eyes set on winning tonight’s Lotto Texas jackpot – the largest in-state jackpot prize currently up for grabs in North America,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “After tonight’s drawing, we’re hoping to congratulate the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of 2023. As this exciting Lotto Texas jackpot continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Saturday's drawing is the 72nd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the drawing on Sept. 30, 2020, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident.