Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $63.25 Million, Here's What's Left After Taxes

There was no winner in Wednesday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $63.25 million for Saturday night.

Saturday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $39.27 million. If someone wins Saturday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $9,424,800 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $29,845,200. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said last week that Lotto Texas sales are steady and "will generate important revenue for public education in Texas."

Texas Lottery officials say if you ever end up with a winning ticket, sign the ticket and put it in a safe place. Then, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.

In March Grief said that while the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run, so he encouraged players to check their tickets after every drawing to see if they have won other cash prizes.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Monday, April 10 will climb closer to $64 million.

The latest annuitized jackpot is the third-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by multi-state jackpots Mega Millions and Powerball, whose jackpots are $414 million and $189 million, respectively.

Saturday's drawing is the 87th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident