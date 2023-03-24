Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $57.75 Million, Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Wednesday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $57.75 million for Saturday night.

Saturday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $35.09 million. If someone wins Saturday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $8,421,600 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $26,668,400. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

“One thing we know for certain is that when someone is lucky enough to win this growing Lotto Texas jackpot prize, they will be a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to at least one person winning this jackpot, so that we can celebrate the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first of this year."

Grief added that while the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run, so he encouraged players to check their tickets after every drawing to see if they have won other cash prizes.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Monday, March 27 is expected to reach $58 million.

The latest annuitized jackpot is the third-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by multi-state jackpots Mega Millions and Powerball, whose jackpots are $302 million and $112 million, respectively.

Saturday's drawing is the 81st in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident