Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $53 Million, Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Wednesday's $51.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $53 million for Saturday night.

Saturday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $31.4 million. If someone wins Saturday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,536,000 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $23,864,000. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Monday, March 13 is expected to be $53.25 million.

“A Texas Lottery player has been due to win a big jackpot prize for quite some time now, and with this large Lotto Texas jackpot currently up for grabs, we’re anxiously waiting to celebrate at least one of our own players winning the largest Lotto Texas jackpot prize since May of 2010,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As anticipation for Saturday’s drawing builds and our players continue to daydream about winning this jackpot prize, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Saturday's annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America and third-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by Friday's $203 million Mega Millions jackpot. The most recent Powerball jackpot rolled to $45 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

Saturday's drawing is the 75th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident