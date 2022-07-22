Uvalde School Shooting

Saturday Meeting to Consider Firing Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Canceled

Meeting to be rescheduled for a later date

NBC 5 News

The special board meeting Saturday to consider firing Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo is canceled.

The meeting had been set for 9 a.m. Saturday but was canceled to conform with due process requirements and at the request of his attorney. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.

Arredondo has been under blistering criticism for the police response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that killed 19 children and two teachers, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter, Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline.

If fired, Arredondo would become the first officer ousted from his job following the deadliest Texas school shooting in history.

During this interim period, as allowed under law, Arredondo will remain on unpaid administrative leave. He has been on leave from the district since June 22.

