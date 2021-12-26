Sarah Weddington, Texan Who Argued Roe v. Wade Before the Supreme Court, Dies at 76

Abortion rights pioneer Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade before the Supreme Court, died Sunday in Austin. She was 76. . Known for being the youngest person to argue at the Supreme Court at the age of 26 in one of the most controversial cases of the high court’s history — Roe vs. Wade.

Attorney Susan Hays, a Democratic attorney running for Texas agriculture commissioner who is a former student of Weddington, confirmed the news in a Twitter string. Her death is reported to have happened in Austin, where she lived.

When the court handed down its 7-2 decision on Jan. 22, 1973, abortion became legal in the United States. Weddington became a heroine to some and a villain to others. And abortion became a permanent, fiery fixture in American politics. At age 26, she was youngest person to argue at the Supreme Court.

