San Antonio

San Antonio Police Fatally Shoot Suspect in Backyard Slaying

Authorities say police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man who was working in a shed outside his home

Buscan a sospechoso de asesinato
Telemundo 60

Police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man who was working in a shed outside his home, the city's police chief said.

San Antonio officers responded Tuesday night to a home after a 49-year-old man went into the shed and killed the man who was in there, Police Chief William McManus said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"A person drove up, went into the shed, and shot him and killed him right there," McManus said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

George Floyd 46 mins ago

Floyd's Hometown Exalts in Verdict but Tempers Expectations

Austin 5 hours ago

Austin Shooting Victims ID'd as Suspect's Ex-Wife, Stepdaughter, and Her Boyfriend

The victim's wife opened fire on the man, but it wasn't clear whether the man was struck, the police chief said. When officers arrived, the man started shooting at them and officers returned fire, killing him, McManus said.

Police have not yet released the names of the people killed, and McManus said authorities don't yet have a motive for the shooting of the homeowner.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San AntonioshootingSan Antonio policeWilliam McManus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us