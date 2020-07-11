San Antonio

San Antonio Patient Dies After Attending ‘COVID Party,' Doctor Says

Health official says she made this specific case public to warn young people that no one is invincible

By Avery Dalal

coronavirus image
NBC 5

A patient in their 30s died from COVID-19 after attending a so-called "COVID Party," reports San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI.

A San Antonio health official told the television station that people attend the parties to see if the coronavirus is real.

"This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," said Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer of Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 42 mins ago

COVID-19 Continues Its Grim Record-Setting Pace in Texas

mcallen 1 hour ago

2 Officers Killed in McAllen Shootout, Authorities Say

WOAI reported Appleby said the patient came to a realization right before their death.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" Appleby said.

Appleby said she made this specific case public to warn young people that no one is invincible.

"I don't want to be an alarmist, and we are just trying to share some real-world examples to try and help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily," Appleby said.

This article tagged under:

San Antoniocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us