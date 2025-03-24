San Antonio

Memorial to 53 migrants left for dead in sweltering trailer vandalized

The memorial, comprised of 53 crosses, was first erected after the November 2022 tragedy

By NBCDFW Staff

Volunteers repair a memorial to 53 people who died in November 2022 while being smuggled into the United States. The memorial was found vandalized on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
WOAI

A roadside memorial paying tribute to 53 migrants who human smugglers left to die in a scorching shipping container near San Antonio was vandalized over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Angelina Olvera, who has been taking care of the memorial since it was first erected after the 2022 tragedy, found it destroyed. The memorial, comprised of 53 crosses, was first erected after the tragedy.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Upon inspection of the site, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called it an act of hate against the families of the deceased.

With the nature of the vandalism, the local district attorney said his office intends to prosecute the attack as a hate crime.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Charges may change or develop as the investigation unfolds.

The San Antonio Police Department said the suspects responsible will be charged with criminal mischief and could be assessed a fine of anywhere from $2,500 to $30,000.

The memorial pays respect to the deadliest human smuggling disaster in modern U.S. history.

The original incident occurred on June 27, 2022, when Homeland Security officers opened a seemingly abandoned shipping container to find 48 deceased migrants from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala, who died as a result of the heat inside the container. Five more migrants later succumbed to their injuries.

Just last week, the two men connected to the smuggling were found guilty and both face life in prison.

This is not the first time the memorial has been vandalized. It was partially burned in November 2022.

HUMAN SMUGGLING

Crime and Courts Mar 18

Two men found guilty in smuggling conspiracy where 53 immigrants died in a hot tractor-trailer

Crime and Courts Jan 16

Driver in Texas migrant smuggling run that led to the deaths of 53 people pleads guilty

US-Mexico Border Aug 22, 2024

Man indicted on smuggling charges after 53 migrants die in a trailer in Texas

This article tagged under:

San AntonioImmigration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us