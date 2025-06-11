San Antonio

San Antonio mayor says they did not request the Texas National Guard ahead of protests

By The Associated Press

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said city officials did not ask for the Texas National Guard to be deployed to the city ahead of planned protests Wednesday night and Saturday.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Tuesday night that National Guard troops were “on standby” in areas where demonstrations are planned. That came after police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday near the state Capitol.

Wednesday night’s protest in San Antonio is scheduled to be near the Alamo, in the heart of the city’s downtown.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he has not been told by either the governor’s office or the guard how many troops would be in the city, where they would be positioned, or what they would be doing. The governor’s office has not publicly released those details.

McManus said the city police are ready to handle any security issues with the demonstration.

“We are prepared for a peaceful demonstration, but we are also prepared if something goes south and it turns violent,” McManus said.

