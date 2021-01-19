San Antonio Man Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot

The FBI says a San Antonio-area man is among those arrested for alleged crimes related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An FBI spokeswoman said Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, was also arrested without incident in San Antonio on Sunday.

Mazzocco is charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI spokeswoman said. He is set to make a first appearance in a San Antonio federal court Tuesday, and more information was not immediately available on the charges against him.

An attorney could not be immediately identified for Mazzocco Monday.

More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed.

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," was arrested in Houston Saturday. A Wylie man, a Dallas-area real estate agent, a retired Air Force officer from Grapevine and several other Texas residents have also been charged with crimes tied to the insurrection.

Charges from the riot range from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession.