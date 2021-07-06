San Antonio Airwoman Searching for Missing Emotional Support Cat

An airwoman in San Antonio is asking the public for help finding her cat that's been missing for more than two months now.

Stacie Shafran said her cat, Kitty, disappeared during a rain storm in April.

Kitty is an emotional support cat and plays a crucial role in helping Shafran, who battles post traumatic stress disorder.

Shafran served in the Air Force for 20 years. Her teammates were killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2009.

Kitty helped her with survivors guilt and anxiety, Shafran said.

Shafran is currently stationed in San Antonio, but she will be deployed to California at the end of the month.