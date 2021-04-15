San Antonio Airport on Lockdown After Reports of Active Shooter

San Antonio's airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no "active threat to the public."

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a "confirmed officer-involved shooting" on airport property.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances.

Police said on Twitter that "no other injuries" were reported.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an "active and open incident" and that no further information is currently available.