San Antonio Airport on Lockdown After Reports of Active Shooter

By The Associated Press

San Antonio's airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no "active threat to the public."

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a "confirmed officer-involved shooting" on airport property.

Police have not said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances.

Police said on Twitter that "no other injuries" were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an "active and open incident" and that no further information is currently available.

