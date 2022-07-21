Samsung May Make Additional $192.1B Investment in 11 New Austin-Area Facilities

Samsung may be expanding even more in Central Texas, KXAN in Austin reports.

According to the tech giant’s Chapter 313 applications, Samsung may invest $192.1 billion more in the form of two new chipmaking plants at its current Northeast Austin campus, and add nine more plants in Taylor where one plant is already in the works.

If the proposed plants are built, KXAN said they could add 10,000 new jobs to the cities of Austin and Taylor.

"Close partnerships with companies like Samsung — who recognize the boundless possibilities Texas has to offer — are bringing greater opportunities to Texans, and this potential investment will bring billions of additional capital to continue growing our world-class business climate and diverse, highly-skilled workforce. These new facilities solidify the Lone Star State as the nation's leader in the semiconductor industry, and I thank Samsung for increasing their investment in the hardworking people of Central Texas," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday in a statement.

Samsung told the Austin Business Journal they do not have specific plans to build at this time and that the Chapter 313 applications are part of long-term planning.