Reward Offered for Information About Suspects Involved in Austin Protests

The Texas Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 10 people involved in crimes during protests that led to rioting at the Texas State Capitol on May 30.

The 10 unidentified individuals are wanted on misdemeanor and/or felony charges, including riot, criminal mischief/vandalism, assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, and interfering with public duties.

Images of the individuals were compiled by DPS Special Agents and Crime Analysts during an investigation.

DPS has already arrested seven individuals on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a variety of crimes that occurred during the protests.

Additional information about the unidentified individuals is available on the DPS website.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of the individuals charged with a felony and up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of two methods by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or submitting a tip online.