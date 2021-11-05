Reward Increased to $8,500 for Wanted Fugitive From Missouri City

The reward for one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during November.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Charles Lee Tillman Jr., 34, is this month's featured fugitive. He is wanted for murder and a parole violation.

Tillman, of Missouri City, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He has been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide in La Grange, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault/family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

In 2015, he was convicted of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He was released on parole in Dec. 2019 and was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Sept. 15, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman's arrest.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tillman is 5'8" tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders, and arms.

In addition to Missouri City, he has ties to Weimar, Smithville, and Houston, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.