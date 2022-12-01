A massive fire destroyed a restaurant and popular truck stop in San Antonio Thursday morning.

Dramatic video shows flames consuming a Denny's restaurant at the Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood told WOIA-TV that the fire started in the Denny's kitchen and spread quickly through the hood and vent system into the attic and through the roof.

Restaurant workers and patrons were able to escape the fire without injuries.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to pour water on the two-alarm fire trying to keep the flames from spreading.

They also focused on dousing nearby propane tanks to prevent them from exploding from the heat.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the building appears to be a total loss.

The location is listed as temporarily closed online. The Pilot Company said it would make jobs available at nearby travel centers for affected team members while it works to restore that location.