‘Animal Rain,' Fish Falling From the Sky Reported by Residents of East Texas Town

A rare phenomenon that occurred in Texarkana, a city on the northeast border of Texas and Arkansas, has its residents asking, “What the — fish?”

Multiple Texarkana residents on Wednesday reported finding small fish that had fallen from the sky during a storm and shared videos and images through social media.

Experts say that the phenomenon can occur when waterspouts pick up small marine life, such as fish or frogs, into the sky before they are dropped below.

But there is no evidence of waterspouts or severe flooding in Texarkana that explains what was reported Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

