Red Pickup Truck Flipped Over During Tornado Found in Elgin

A red pickup truck, seen in a widely-circulated video flipping over on Highway 290 during a tornado in Elgin, has been located on Tuesday.

According to a report by KXAN-TV in Austin, the video of the truck driving through the tornado has gone viral. Hundreds of thousands have seen it across the world.

Though the truck's windows are blown out, the side panels are dented and scraped, and the rearview mirrors are gone, the driver of the truck in the viral video only suffered minor injuries.

The driver, who officials said is from Manor but temporarily left the truck in Elgin near where the tornado touched down, has not yet been located.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police told KXAN-TV they believe he is in his late teens or 20s.

Click here to read the full report from KXAN-TV in Austin.