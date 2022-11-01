Rapper Takeoff From Group Migos Fatally Shot at Bowling Alley in Houston, AP Says

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff at private party at a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

According to KPRC News in Houston, police said that Migos members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

The Houston Police Department said officers and Houston Fire Department officials responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located in Downtown Houston, around 2:40 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred as the business was closing for the night and a large crowd of people gathered near the front door.

Police said some of the individuals at the scene were involved in an argument, at which point someone started shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck, police told KPRC.

According to police, another male and a female were also injured during the shooting.

Police said both individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were taken by private vehicle to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting, police told the Associated Press.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

