athens independent school district

Ransomeware Attack Forces Delay in East Texas School District

The attackers also requested a $50,000 ransom which will be paid by the district

By Avery Dalal

NBC10 Boston

Athens ISD was attacked by criminal ransomware that encrypted all of the data stored on school district servers, school officials say.

The school district said in a Facebook post, access to all data has been blocked, including teacher communications, student schedules, grades and assignments.

The school year for the district was set to begin on Aug. 3, but has not been pushed back to Aug. 10 as a result of the attack.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 22 mins ago

Arlington Teenager Injured in Shooting on Thursday Night

AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims said she will notify parents no later than Thursday, Aug. 6, if the delay will have to be pushed another week.

"The first thing we want to do is ensure our staff and student families that, to the best of our knowledge, no personal data has been compromised," said Sims through the Facebook post. "Whoever is behind this attack has not taken the information, they have encrypted it so that we have no access unless we meet their ransom demand."

The board of trustees voted to pay the ransom amount of $50,000 on Wednesday, which the district says will be paid using a cryptocurrency.

The district says it has cyberattack included in its insurance coverage and a claim is being processed.

"We can't afford to not pay it," said AISD Board President Alicea Elliott through the Facebook post. "It would take us months to rebuild all that data so that we could start school."

This article tagged under:

athens independent school districtAthens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us