Ransomeware Attack Forces Delay in East Texas School District

Athens ISD was attacked by criminal ransomware that encrypted all of the data stored on school district servers, school officials say.

The school district said in a Facebook post, access to all data has been blocked, including teacher communications, student schedules, grades and assignments.

The school year for the district was set to begin on Aug. 3, but has not been pushed back to Aug. 10 as a result of the attack.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims said she will notify parents no later than Thursday, Aug. 6, if the delay will have to be pushed another week.

"The first thing we want to do is ensure our staff and student families that, to the best of our knowledge, no personal data has been compromised," said Sims through the Facebook post. "Whoever is behind this attack has not taken the information, they have encrypted it so that we have no access unless we meet their ransom demand."

The board of trustees voted to pay the ransom amount of $50,000 on Wednesday, which the district says will be paid using a cryptocurrency.

The district says it has cyberattack included in its insurance coverage and a claim is being processed.

"We can't afford to not pay it," said AISD Board President Alicea Elliott through the Facebook post. "It would take us months to rebuild all that data so that we could start school."