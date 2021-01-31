Lubbock

Rangers Probe Fatal Shooting of Lubbock Man by Deputies

Texas Ranger badges
NBC 5 News

The Texas Rangers on Sunday continued investigating the fatal shooting by deputies of a man who had been suspected of killing his father in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office said it began looking for 34-year-old Chase Coats after deputies found the body of his father, 56-year-old Russell Coats, at a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The elder Coats had been shot several times, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they tracked down Chase Coats several hours later in Baylor County, located about 160 miles east of Lubbock County.

Baylor County deputies attempted to detain Coats but he shot at officers, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing.

Deputies returned fire, killing Coats, Buesing said. No officers were injured.

