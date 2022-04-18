texas state trooper

Pudgy Texas State Troopers Could Be Pulled Off Enforcement Duties

Even troopers who passed fitness tests are under scrutiny for their waist size as DPS begins enforcing a controversial policy

By Allie Morris, The Dallas Morning News

Juan Figueroa, The Dallas Morning News

More than 200 state troopers will need to slim down by year’s end or face discipline under a controversial policy the Texas Department of Public Safety is enforcing to limit the size of officers’ waistlines.

Men with waists over 40 inches and women over 35 inches now have to track and share their weight loss efforts, according to documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

“I will drink no more than one diet soda each day,” one DPS officer pledged in a fitness improvement plan obtained by The News. Another set out to “drastically cut sugar intake in all its forms” and avoid fast food.

Officers who don’t trim down by December – even if they pass all other required physical fitness tests – can be denied promotions and overtime, or removed from enforcement duties.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

texas state trooperDallasNews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us