This event has concluded. This story will be updated.

The head of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the new CEO of ERCOT say the Texas power grid is ready for whatever the Texas winter may bring.

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Pablo Vargas, gave a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the grid's readiness, saying they're better prepared than ever before to handle extreme weather.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

An October 2022 report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the grid should be able to meet demand under normal conditions, but that there were concerns about its ability to do that in extreme weather as we saw in February 2021.

That winter storm plunged millions of Texans into darkness when providers scrambled to keep the grid from collapsing.

After the 2021 storm, lawmakers passed new regulations forcing electricity providers to protect their equipment in extreme weather. The update on just how much the state is protecting that equipment is happening in Austin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

SEASONAL ASSESSMENT OF RESOURCE ADEQUACY

NBC 5 Investigates looked into what caused the massive power outages during the 2021 storm and revealed possible solutions in a streaming series called "Powerless" available here.