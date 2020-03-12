Public Services at Lakewood Church in Houston Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Lakewood Church in Houston will not hold public services on Saturday or Sunday in response to the public health emergency declaration of coronavirus by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Church services will be broadcast over Facebook (@JoelOsteen and @LakewoodChurch), YouTube (@JoelOsteen and @LakewoodChurch ), Roku and Apple TV (Joel Osteen Ministries), on Sirius XM Channel 128, and online at JoelOsteen.com and LakewoodChurch.com.

Services will be broadcast at the following times:

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m. (Spanish language services)

Sunday at 7 p.m. (young adult services)

Church officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and hope to resume assembly in the future.